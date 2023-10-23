Gangs of London: Season Three Renewal; Production Begins on Sky and AMC+ Series

Gangs of London is returning for more! Sky has renewed the series for a third season, per Variety. The crime drama airs on AMC+ for US viewers, with season two airing in November 2022.

Starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, and Valene Kane, the crime drama follows the battles between international gangs in the city of London.

Season three will be directed and executive-produced by Kim Hong Sun. Production has already begun on the eight-episode season. The following was revealed about what is next in the series:

“Ex-undercover cop turned gangster Elliot is now operating as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but their business is thrown into chaos when their shipment of cocaine is spiked, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians all over London. The ensuing chaos attracts attention from the authorities, putting the gangs of London under pressure like never before and the ripple effects — both personal and professional — will have devastating consequences for everyone from the Wallaces, to Luan, to Lale and the street gangs. This was a targeted attack and it’s only the beginning, but the question is — who did it and why?”

The premiere date for Gangs of London season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this crime drama on AMC+?