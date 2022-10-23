Gangs of London: Season Two; AMC+ Teases Crime Drama’s Brutal Return

Season two of Gangs of London debuts on AMC+ next month, and the streaming service has released a new red-band trailer. Starring Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza Mir, and Valene Kane, the crime drama series follows the battles between international gangs in London.

AMC+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

AMC+ has released a ruthless red band trailer for the critically-acclaimed series, Gangs of London. The award-winning drama became an international sensation in season one, with shocking yet artfully choreographed action scenes and stunt work. The second season returns with its trademark grit and gore on Thursday, November 17 with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, one episode of the eight-part season will debut Thursdays on AMC+, AMC Networks’ premium streaming bundle.

In the second season, a new, darker era of chaos and turbulent power struggles comes to London. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of season one, the map and soul of the city has been redrawn – the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Humans, Mr. Malcolm’s List) is now being forced to work for the Investors. To restore order, the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi (Asif Raza Mir, Daaman) and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of brutal gang leader – Koba (Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central). He and his paramilitary enforcers have stamped a new kind of authority; battlefield atrocities, torture, and family kidnap, all coldly designed to terrorize the other gangs into submission. Koba’s vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade. But this monopoly can’t last forever, and the gangs are fighting back – who will win the battle for London’s soul?

Season 2 of Gangs of London will see our old favorites and new players fight back against the new order, forcing sworn enemies to work together and family members to betray each other. Full of twists, turns, brutal murders and exhilarating, cinematic action sequences, the series will introduce us to new characters and unexpected leaders will emerge.

Returning cast includes: Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Orli Shuka (Save Me), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Brian Vernel (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Narges Rashidi (Under the Shadow), and Valene Kane (The Fall). Joining the ensemble cast for season 2 include Jahz Armando, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central), Salem Kali (Un Prophète) and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice).

Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery. Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC. Executive Producers are Thomas Benski, Jane Featherstone, Tom Butterworth, Corin Hardy, Helen Gregory, Gareth Evans, and Matt Flannery. Series Executive Producer is Hugh Warren. Season 2 is directed by Corin Hardy, Marcela Said and Nima Nourizadeh. The series is written by Tom Butterworth, Lauren Sequeira, Danusia Samal, Rowan Athale, Meg Salter and co-written by Steve Searle.