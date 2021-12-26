A Discovery of Witches: Season Three; Sundance Now Releases Final Season Trailer

A Discovery of Witches returns for its third and final season in January, and the first trailer for the upcoming season has now been released. The season will air on Sundance Now, AMC+, and Shudder.

Based on the All Souls book trilogy by Deborah Harkness, the paranormal series features Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, Aiysha Hart, Owen Teale, Alex Kingston, Valarie Pettiford, Trevor Eve, and Lindsay Duncan.

Check out the trailer for A Discovery of Witches season three below. The series returns on January 8th.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this drama end?