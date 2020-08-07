A Discovery of Witches: Season Two; Sky TV Teases Vampire Series’ Return

A Discovery of Witches is returning for its second season. The vampire series will first air in the UK on Sky TV the channel announced the long-awaited return of the series on social media. It will premiere in the UK in January 2021.

In the United States, the first season of the series streamed on SundanceNow and Shudder starting in January 2019. The first season was then aired on AMC and BBC America a few months later. A second season premiere date for these American outlets has not been announced.

Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Sheila Hancock, James Purefoy, and Paul Rhys all appear in A Discovery of Witches, which is based on the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness.

CONFIRMED: #ADiscoveryOfWitches Series 2. January 2021. Matthew and Diana will be timewalking on to #SkyOne and @NOWTV in the UK, following soon after on @sundance_now & @Shudder in the US.

Be prepared… pic.twitter.com/f8XvvgDPxc — Sky TV (@skytv) August 6, 2020

As previously reported, the drama has already been renewed through season three. Season three will likely film later this year, per Deadline. Production could start as soon as this month.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of A Discovery of Witches? Do you watch it on Sky TV or an American channel?