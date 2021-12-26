Charmed: Season Four; Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) Joins CW Series

Charmed is adding to its cast for the upcoming season. Per Variety, Kapil Talwalkar, from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, joins The CW series. Starring Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, and Jordan Donica, the series will add a new ‘charmed one’ played by Lucy Barrett during season four.

As for Talwalkar, he will play a character named Dev described as “handsome, intense and charming ‘Gandharva,’ a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice.” His character is based on “a mythical and celestial being in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.”

Charmed returns to The CW for season four on March 11th.

