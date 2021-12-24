Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: Fantasy Island, Ghosts, Young Rock, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, Silent Night: A Song for the World

Fantasy Island TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Thursday, December 23, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Fantasy IslandSpecials: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, A Very Boy Band Holiday, CMA Country Christmas, Silent Night: A Song for the World, 5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas, Trolls Holiday in Harmony, and Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.  Reruns: Young Rock, Mr. Mayor, Young Sheldon, and Ghosts.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

