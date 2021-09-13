Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: To Tell The Truth, 60 Minutes, Fantasy Island, 2021 MTV VMA’s, NFL Football

Published:

To Tell the Truth TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(ABC/Christopher Willard)

Sunday, September 12, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Chase, Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell The Truth, Fantasy Island, 60 Minutes, and Big Brother.   Sports: Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Football: Bears at Rams.   Specials: The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peek and 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.   Reruns: The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and Family Guy.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




