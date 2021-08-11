Fantasy Island: Season One Viewer Votes

What strange things will happen in the first season of the Fantasy Island TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Fantasy Island is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Fantasy Island here.

A FOX drama series, the Fantasy Island TV show is based on the 1977-84 series of the same name. This incarnation stars Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez. The story is set at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Different people arrive at the resort with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Elena Roarke (Sanchez) is the steward of this mysterious island and is a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Assisting Elena is Ruby Okoro (Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there. There’s also pilot Javier (Rodriquez), the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Fantasy Island TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Fantasy Island should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.