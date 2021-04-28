Fantasy Island: FOX Announces Premiere Date and Star for Reboot Series

The Fantasy Island reboot is finally set to arrive on FOX. The network has set a premiere date for the upcoming series in August, and it also has its lead in place. The infamous Roarke in charge of the island will be played by a female this time around. Rosalyn Sanchez has been cast as Elena Roarke, who is a descendant of the character on the original series. Ricardo Montalbán played the mysterious Mr. Roarke in the original ABC series which aired for seven seasons.

FOX revealed more about the Fantasy Island reboot in a press release. Check that out below.

“Actress, singer and songwriter Roselyn Sanchez (Devious Maids, Grand Hotel) arrives on FANTASY ISLAND, where she stars as ELENA ROARKE, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island. The all-new version of the classic show from Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and FOX Entertainment will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Production is currently underway on location in Puerto Rico. Sanchez joins the already announced Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) as RUBY OKORO, a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and John Gabriel Rodriquez (Miranda’s Rights, Rosewood) as pilot JAVIER, who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades. A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

