DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Six; CW Series to Feature Animated Episode and More

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return to The CW this weekend with its sixth season, and there are big things ahead for the quirky superhero series. Fans will see a solo story for Constantine (Matt Ryan), an animated episode, and a “Clue” type episode is also planned for the upcoming season.

Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, and Olivia Swann star in the series, which is a part of the DC universe on the network.

Phil Klemmer, a producer on The CW series, revealed more about the decision to go animated for one of the episodes this season. He said the following, per Syfy Wire:

“The reason we did that originally is that we broke it as live-action, and then there’s a point in the story where it becomes so outlandish that I was really having a difficult time seeing it in my head as live-action,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Guys, this feels like a ’90s Disney movie.’ It was sort of a joke. ‘What if we hired a bunch of Disney animators from the ’90s who have all retired and did a ’90s feature thing?”

The series was recently in the news when Dominic Purcell announced he would depart the series after this season.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will premiere on May 2. Check out a trailer for season six below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TV series on The CW? Do you plan to watch season six?