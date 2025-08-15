Mayor of Kingstown: Season Four Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Released

Mayor of Kingstown has its return date. Season four of the series is set to arrive in October, and Paramount+ has released several first-look photos to tease the season.

Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach star in the series, which follows a family of power brokers in the city of Detroit.

Paramount+ shared the following about the return of the series:

“Paramount+ today announced that MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN will return for its fourth season on Sunday, October 26, starring Oscar® nominee Jeremy Renner and Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Edie Falco. Season four first look images were also released. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The drama series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+. In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past. In addition to Renner and Falco, the series stars BAFTA Award® winner Lennie James, Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Seasons one through three of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+. The series is part of Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes LANDMAN, 1923, LIONESS, TULSA KING, 1883, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES and the upcoming NOLA KING, starring Samuel L. Jackson.”

More photos from season four are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season four?