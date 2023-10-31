Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Paramount+ Show No Longer a Spin-Off of 1883 Series

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is no longer being called a spin-off of 1883 – the Yellowstone prequel series that brought the Dutton family out west. The Paramount+ series is now a standalone series that takes place before the events in 1883.

Starring David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, the season will follow Reeve’s journey from slave to being the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi.

Chad Feehan spoke about the change in distinction. He said the following, per TV Line:

“Once I learned some of the things I didn’t know about Bass’ life, and decided where we wanted to start the story and where we wanted to end the story, it preceded 1883. [The season] takes place from, roughly, 1862 to 1877.”

The second season will follow another great historical lawman as Bass Reeves starts a new anthology series.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres on November 5th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Paramount+ this weekend?