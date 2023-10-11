Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Paramount+ Releases Trailer and Key Art for Taylor Sheridan Series

Lawmen: Bass Reeves arrives on Paramount+ next month, and viewers are getting a look at the new anthology series from Taylor Sheridan. The streaming service has released a trailer and key art teasing the new series.

This new anthology series will feature a different lawman from history. Season one will focus on Bass Reeves. The cast of the eight-episode season includes David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Demi Singleton, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated original series LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, which will premiere exclusively on the service with two episodes on Sunday, November 5, in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets. The anthology series stars executive producer and Emmy Award nominee David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Emmy Award winner Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland and Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid. Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history. The cast includes Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes. Created for television by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES also is executive produced by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, David Oyelowo, David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ international markets.”

The trailer and key art for Lawmen: Bass Reeves is below.

