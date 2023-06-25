Yellowstone: Taylor Sheridan Talks Paramount+ Sequel Series and Matthew McConaughey

Yellowstone still has at least six more episodes before it ends, but Taylor Sheridan is already working on the sequel series. The drama, which will potentially star Matthew McConaughey, is in the early stages of development, but Sheridan teased a few details in a recent interview with THR.

The new Paramount+ drama could show fans an entirely new cast at a new location, but nothing is set in stone. Sheridan teased the following:

“My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel — read into that what you will. There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story.”

As for McConaughey, he is not locked in place yet, but Sheridan also spoke about his involvement in the project. He said the following:

“He seems like a natural fit. We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.’”

As for Yellowstone, the series is set to return in November, but that could be delayed due to the Writer’s Strike.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the Yellowstone sequel spin-off on Paramount+?