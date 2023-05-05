Yellowstone: Paramount Network Series Ending, No Season Six But Sequel Series Ordered

As rumored, Yellowstone is coming to a close. While the popular Paramount Network series won’t see a sixth reason, members of the Dutton family will return in a new series.

A western drama series, the Yellowstone TV show stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly. The season also features Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Rob Kirkland, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri. The story centers on the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The fifth season of Yellowstone debuted in November and ran for eight episodes. The series went on hiatus with plans for the drama to return sometime this summer. Those plans reportedly went awry due to Costner’s limited availability to film new scenes. Some reports have stated that he refused to work more than a week on the remaining six episodes. His attorney denied that report.

After months of rumors and speculation, Paramount has announced that Yellowstone is ending. The final six episodes of the fifth season will begin airing in November. The channel hasn’t indicated if Costner will be a part of them or when filming will begin.

Paramount Network has also ordered a modern-day sequel series. The word is that at least some of the current cast of Yellowstone will be part of the new show. Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey has been in talks to star in the spin-off. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios will produce the new show.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said of the news, “The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world.”

While Paramount Network is likely unhappy about cancelling the channel’s biggest show, there is an upside for the Paramount+ streaming service. The original Yellowstone series streams on the Peacock streaming service, thanks to a 2020 deal that execs at Paramount now regret. The new series will stream on Paramount+, joining the other shows in the Yellowstone franchise.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said, “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

What do you think? Are you disappointed that Yellowstone won’t have a sixth season? Are you looking forward to checking out the sequel series?

