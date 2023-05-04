Yellowstone: Season Five to Be Kevin Costner’s Last, Paramount Network Series in Limbo (Report)

Yellowstone is losing its star. Kevin Costner will not return to the series past season five. In fact, the cast has not returned to film the second half of season five. This news comes only days after it was reported that Costner’s wife of 18 years, Christine Costner, filed for divorce.

ET reported that the new problems facing the series behind the scenes became more apparent after the cast and series creator Taylor Sheridan were no shows at a panel for the series at the Paley Center.

Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly also star in the series which follows the Dutton family led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner). The series has inspired several spin-offs showing different generations of the Dutton family.

In February, the following was said about the problems facing the Paramount Network series:

“Yellowstone is really in limbo right now until they can figure out whether Costner is coming back or, more likely, whether he’s going to be written out of the show. Once that determination is made, they can finish writing the second half of this season, shoot it, and it will likely air in the fall.”

The network is also working on a present-day spin-off series starring Matthew McConaughey.

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Yellowstone? Would you watch it without Kevin Costner?