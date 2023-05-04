Vampire Academy: Season Two? Peacock Series Staying Cancelled, Says Showrunner

Vampire Academy is not returning for a second season. After attempts to find a new home for the canceled series failed, the showrunner of the series, Marguerite MacIntyre, announced on social media that the series would be staying canceled.

Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner star in the series, which follows two women from different classes as they finish their education and prepare to enter vampire society.

Co-created by Julie Plec, the series is based on the novels by Richelle Mead. Peacock canceled the series earlier this year after one season.

MacIntyre said the following about the supernatural series, per Deadline:

“I have been wanting to say this for a very long time. Again, thank you for all your love for the show. Thanks for the incredible support. Thanks for you sticking with us through a lot of thin lately. I don’t have good news. I don’t see any avenue forward. I feel like now is the time to say I’m sorry about that, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. We went a little silent because there wasn’t a lot we could say. We pitched our hearts out, and we tried, and we took it as far as we could. It’s a beautiful show, these are beautiful books, these are beautiful characters. They’ll come back in the world. We cared more than anything that the book fans love what we did, and you guys did, and it meant the world. We thank you. You made it a hit for us. Whatever else happened, it was a hit because you loved it and supported it.”

What do you think? Did you want to see a second season of Vampire Academy?