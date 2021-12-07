AP Bio: Cancelled; No Season Five for Peacock TV Series

AP Bio has been axed once again. Peacock canceled the comedy series after two seasons. The series aired two seasons on NBC before it was canceled.

Starring Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell, the series follows Jack Griffin (Howerton) who returns home and becomes an AP Biology teacher.

Mike O’Brien announced the cancellation of AP Bio on his Twitter.

I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season. But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that! (all 42 eps — Mike O’Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) December 6, 2021

Viewers can see the series in its entirety on Peacock.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that AP Bio is ending again?