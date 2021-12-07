Menu

AP Bio: Cancelled; No Season Five for Peacock TV Series

by Regina Avalos,

AP Bio TV show on Peacock: canceled or renewed?

AP Bio has been axed once again. Peacock canceled the comedy series after two seasons. The series aired two seasons on NBC before it was canceled.

Starring Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell, the series follows Jack Griffin (Howerton) who returns home and becomes an AP Biology teacher.

Mike O’Brien announced the cancellation of AP Bio on his Twitter.

Viewers can see the series in its entirety on Peacock.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that AP Bio is ending again?



