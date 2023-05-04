Beat Shazam: Season Six; Nick Cannon to Fill in for Jamie Foxx on FOX Game Show

Beat Shazam is returning to FOX later this month, but it will be without Jamie Foxx. The series’ host was hospitalized last month for a medical complication.

The show will go on with some help. Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer) is stepping in as a guest host for the musical competition series. The show follows two teams as they go head-to-head and try to identify hit music.

FOX released the following about the situation in a statement, per Deadline:

“Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

Beat Shazam is returning with its sixth season on May 23rd.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Beat Shazam later this month?