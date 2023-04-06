Beat Shazam: Season Six; FOX Renews Music Game Show for This Summer

The beat goes on this summer. Beat Shazam has been renewed for a sixth season on FOX. The fifth season ran last summer and wrapped in early September.

An interactive, musical game show, the Beat Shazam TV series is hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. During each round, Jamie Foxx presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to identify the song’s title correctly. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance to win a million dollar prize. Season five includes special episodes featuring teachers, military members, firefighters, and police officers.

Airing on Monday nights, the fifth season of Beat Shazam averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.82 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Looking at the ratings for FOX’s other summer series, Beat Shazam was one of the network’s better performers.

The network revealed today that season six of Beat Shazam will launch on Tuesday, May 23rd, preceding the second season premiere of Don’t Forget the Lyrics!.

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching the Beat Shazam TV series? Are you glad to hear that this FOX show has been renewed for a sixth year? Were you expecting the series to be cancelled?

