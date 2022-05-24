Beat Shazam: Season Five Ratings

The Beat Shazam series has become a staple of the FOX summer schedule but that doesn’t guarantee its safety if the ratings hit a sour note. Will Beat Shazam be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

An interactive, musical game show, the Beat Shazam TV series is hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. During each round, Jamie Foxx presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to correctly identify the song’s title. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize. Season five includes special episodes featuring teachers, military members, firefighters, and police officers.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Beat Shazam on FOX averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.87 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



