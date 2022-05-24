Beat Shazam: Season Six? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can home viewers keep up with the players? Has the Beat Shazam TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Beat Shazam, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Beat Shazam TV series is hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. During each round, Jamie Foxx presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to correctly identify the song’s title. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize. Season five includes special episodes featuring teachers, military members, firefighters, and police officers.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Beat Shazam averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Beat Shazam stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 24, 2022, Beat Shazam has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Beat Shazam for season six? This show has been a middle-of-the-road performer and has become a summer staple for the network. I think there’s a very good chance that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Beat Shazam cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Beat Shazam TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?