Last Man Standing, Beat Shazam: FOX Replacing Cancelled XFL Games

The XFL is the latest sport to cancel games due to coronavirus concerns, and FOX has announced replacements for the canceled games. Viewers will see episodes of Last Man Standing and Beat Shazam in place of the XFL in primetime.

On April 2, two episodes of Last Man Standing will be joined by Beat Shazam in the 9pm hour.

“Mike challenges a higher power when he tries to convince Kyle to take a promotion in the HR dept. versus Rev. Paul’s (guest star Bill Engvall) offer to join the ministry full-time. Meanwhile, Vanessa is secretly obsessed with Jen’s new video game in the “Mysterious Ways” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 2 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-805) (TV-PG D, L) Mike tries to avoid hurting Vanessa’s feelings due to her snoring. Meanwhile, Mandy goes overboard preparing for the arrival of Kristin and Ryan’s new baby in the “A Bedtime Story” time period premiere episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 2 (8:31-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Hosted by Jamie Foxx, BEAT SHAZAM is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to one million dollars. Teams of cell tower technicians, sisters and a mother/daughter duo battle to become the highest scoring team to ever compete with Shazam in the “Our Most Dominant Team Ever!” episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Thursday, April 2 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.”

FOX revealed details about the episodes set to air in a press release. Check that out below.

What do you think? Were you planning to watch the XFL in primetime?