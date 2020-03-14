Chicago Fire, SVU, FBI: Dick Wolf Series on NBC and CBS May Have Shortened Seasons

Chicago Fire, FBI, and Law & Order: SVU are just some of the series under the Dick Wolf label that have put a halt to their production due to concerns over the coronavirus. The shows were nearing wrap dates for their current seasons, but it looks like they will not start production again til next fall, per a Deadline report.
Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD all film in Chicago, and that city did have the first case of a TV staffer contracting the illness.NBC said the following about the decision to shut down production on their programming in a statement:
“The safety and health of our cast, crew and employees is our top priority. Where possible, we are pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, following which we will reassess and determine an appropriate start date. In some cases, we are accelerating plans to wrap up physical production.”
All three Chicago shows and Law & Order: SVU were all recently renewed for three more seasons. New Amsterdam, another series impacted by the production shut down, was also renewed for three seasons earlier this year.
What do you think? Are you surprised that the Dick Wolf family of shows have stopped production for the season? Is it a smart move by NBC Universal?
I applaud Dick Wolf Productions and CBS on putting their crews, staffs, and actors/actresses health and well being first. I look forward to watching these shows once it is safe for everyone to return.
I think that it is a wise move. Dick Wolf and his associates have always provided the American public with intelligent and exceptional entertainment. For those fans, they will be back next season and continue to enjoy the best on network television.
I would agree!