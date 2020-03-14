Chicago Fire, SVU, FBI: Dick Wolf Series on NBC and CBS May Have Shortened Seasons

Chicago Fire, FBI, and Law & Order: SVU are just some of the series under the Dick Wolf label that have put a halt to their production due to concerns over the coronavirus. The shows were nearing wrap dates for their current seasons, but it looks like they will not start production again til next fall, per a Deadline report.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD all film in Chicago, and that city did have the first case of a TV staffer contracting the illness.

“The safety and health of our cast, crew and employees is our top priority. Where possible, we are pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, following which we will reassess and determine an appropriate start date. In some cases, we are accelerating plans to wrap up physical production.”

NBC said the following about the decision to shut down production on their programming in a statement:

All three Chicago shows and Law & Order: SVU were all recently renewed for three more seasons. New Amsterdam, another series impacted by the production shut down, was also renewed for three seasons earlier this year.

What do you think? Are you surprised that the Dick Wolf family of shows have stopped production for the season? Is it a smart move by NBC Universal?