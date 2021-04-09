Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
A FOX interactive, musical game show hosted by Jamie Foxx, Beat Shazam features a group of two-player teams, who race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. Corinne Foxx returns as the Deejay in season three. During each round, Foxx presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to correctly identify the song’s title. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance at a huge cash prize.
Season Three Ratings
The third season of Beat Shazam on FOX averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.48 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 14% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership. Find out how Beat Shazam stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.
Beat Shazam has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut June 3, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
Telly’s Take
Will FOX cancel or renew Beat Shazam for season four? The ratings aren’t very good but this series is likely relatively inexpensive to produce. Right now, I suspect it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Beat Shazam cancellation and renewal alerts.
Update: FOX has renewed Beat Shazam for a fourth season.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Beat Shazam TV show has been renewed for season four? How would you feel if FOX had cancelled this TV series, instead?
I would be devastated because I absolutely LOVE this show and hope to be a contestant!!
I don’t know why fox is taking so long to place a premiere date for the next season
I love this show, love me some Jamie Foxx and the fact that you can play along wish I could be a contestant
I absolutely love beat shazam! It brings back so many memories of music throughout our decades of music!
Please renew this show… It’s awesome and fun.. Lots of family watches it also mo
It was renewed https://www.fox.com/beat-shazam/article/about-the-show-597279397600a0002278f405/
Should be renewed, awesome show, grandson plays along with the show, he loves it and he is 24.
i enjoy this game show.its one of just a few of the shows i like to watch. the whole family loves it.jamie fox is a great host
I can see the ratings picking back up on this show. Its a fun game and i am sure more people will be tuning in !
Please keep it on. Also can we see the scheduled date and time?
YES!!! PLEASE!! PLEASE!! PLEASE!!
WE LOVE BEAT SHAZAM!!!
PLEASE, PLEASE renew Beat Shazam!! It’s good family fun, entertaining, Jamie and his daughter are wonderful as Host and DJ! Plus I’m constantly testing myself to see if I can Beat Shazam!! My daughter, granddaughter and I absolutely love it!! RENEW PLEASE!
Please renew Beat Shazam. It is great family fun.
We absolutely love Beat Shazam & Jamie Fox!! Great family bonding show!!
Fox is really sucking anymore
Please don’t cancel Shazam. We look forward to it every week n miss it it when it’s not on. I wish it came on every day. Love it