What's This TV Show About?

A FOX interactive, musical game show hosted by Jamie Foxx, Beat Shazam features a group of two-player teams, who race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. Corinne Foxx returns as the Deejay in season three. During each round, Foxx presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to correctly identify the song’s title. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance at a huge cash prize.





Season Three Ratings

The third season of Beat Shazam on FOX averaged a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.48 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 14% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership. Find out how Beat Shazam stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.



Telly's Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Beat Shazam for season four? The ratings aren’t very good but this series is likely relatively inexpensive to produce. Right now, I suspect it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Beat Shazam cancellation and renewal alerts.

Update: FOX has renewed Beat Shazam for a fourth season.



