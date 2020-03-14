Supernatural: Final Season Production Shut Down; The 100 to Finish Series Finale

Supernatural and The 100 are the latest series caught in the events surrounding the coronavirus. Both series are wrapping their series runs with their current seasons, and now Supernatural is facing a production shutdown with only weeks left before the series wraps.

As for The 100, the cast and crew will wrap filming on the series finale early next week before everyone returns home. The series is set to premiere later this spring.

It isn’t known when production will resume on Supernatural, per Deadline. This could have an impact on Jared Padalecki’s next project, Walker. That series is set to air on The CW as well.

What do you think? Is it right to put a halt to production on Supernatural with so little left to film of the series?