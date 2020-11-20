Network: The WB, The CW

Episodes: 327 (hour).

Seasons: 15.

TV show dates: September 13, 2005 — November 19, 2020

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Misha Collins, Genevieve Cortese, Katie Cassidy, and Lauren Cohen.

TV show description:

Brothers Dean and Sam Winchester (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) lost their mother at a young age at the hands of an evil supernatural demon. As a result, the boys’ father, John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), devoted his life to destroying demons, avenging his wife’s death and training his sons to do the same.

While John and Dean continue to focus on all things paranormal, Sam eventually goes to college to study law and to have a normal life with his girlfriend, Jessica Moore (Adrianne Palicki).

When Dean tracks down Sam to tell him that their father has disappeared and that he needs his help to find him, Sam is hesitant to begin such a mission. But, when his girlfriend dies in the same manner as his mother, Sam joins his brother and together, they travel around the country searching for their father and saving the innocent from powerful supernatural forces.

But the evil spirits they encounter aren’t going down without a fight and Dean and Sam must rely on everything that their father has taught them. When the brothers do finally find their father, he’s just encountered the demon who took the life of their mother.

The three of them battle the demon and he escapes, but not before letting Sam know he has ideas for him and “all the children like him.” Vengeance for their mother’s death has only just begun and the Winchesters take their 1967 Chevy Impala on the road yet again to try to find the demon and uncover the mystery of Sam’s destiny.

Series Finale:

Episode #327 — Carry On

The Winchester brothers go on a case together and Dean doesn’t survive. Sam gives him a traditional hunter funeral, mourns, and then, after receiving a call for help, goes it alone. He lives out his life, gets married, and has a son named Dean. Meanwhile, Dean ends up in heaven and discovers old friends have made some changes. The brothers are eventually reunited in the afterlife and the actors and crew thank viewers for 15 seasons of support.

First aired: November 19, 2020.

