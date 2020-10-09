Vulture Watch

Will audiences connect with these social-distanced friends? Has the Connecting… TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Connecting…, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Connecting… TV show stars Ely Henry, Jill Knox, Keith Powell, Otmara Marrero, Parvesh Cheena, Preacher Lawson, and Shakina Nayfack. It is an ensemble sitcom about a group of friends. Like all of us, they are trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of lockdown and these extraordinary times. The friends are Rufus (Henry), Michelle (Knox), Garrett (Powell), Annie (Marrero), Pradeep (Cheena), Ben (Lawson), and Ellis (Nayfack). Shot remotely, the sitcom is co-created and co-executive produced by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Connecting… averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.67 million viewers. Find out how Connecting… stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 9, 2020, Connecting… has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Connecting… for season two? The pandemic threw the television industry for a loop and the networks had to scramble to find a way to produce new content. This series, which was ordered in June 2020, was an early reaction. Unfortunately, I don’t think many people want to watch a show about friends making Zoom calls during the pandemic, nevermind once it’s over. I don’t see this series getting a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Connecting… cancellation or renewal news.



Connecting… Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Connecting…‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Connecting… TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?