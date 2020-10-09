Connecting…: Season One Ratings



The pandemic threw the television industry for a loop and the networks had to scramble to find a way to produce new content. The Connecting… TV series, which was ordered in June 2020, was an early reaction by NBC. But, do viewers want to watch a show about friends making Zoom calls during the pandemic? Will Connecting… be cancelled? If it is renewed for a second season, will the characters get to leave their homes? Stay tuned.

A comedy series in the age of social distancing, the Connecting… TV show stars Ely Henry, Jill Knox, Keith Powell, Otmara Marrero, Parvesh Cheena, Preacher Lawson, and Shakina Nayfack. It is an ensemble sitcom about a group of friends. Like all of us, they are trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of lockdown and these extraordinary times. The friends are Rufus (Henry), Michelle (Knox), Garrett (Powell), Annie (Marrero), Pradeep (Cheena), Ben (Lawson), and Ellis (Nayfack). Shot remotely, the sitcom is co-created and co-executive produced by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

