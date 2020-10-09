Can these friends keep each other sane in the first season of the Connecting… TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Connecting… is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Connecting… here.

An NBC comedy series in the age of social distancing, the Connecting… TV show stars Ely Henry, Jill Knox, Keith Powell, Otmara Marrero, Parvesh Cheena, Preacher Lawson, and Shakina Nayfack. It is an ensemble sitcom about a group of friends. Like all of us, they are trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of lockdown and these extraordinary times. The friends are Rufus (Henry), Michelle (Knox), Garrett (Powell), Annie (Marrero), Pradeep (Cheena), Ben (Lawson), and Ellis (Nayfack). Shot remotely, the sitcom is co-created and co-executive produced by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall.





