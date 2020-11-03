Chain Reaction: GSN Revives Game Show with Dylan Lane Returning as Host

Chain Reaction is returning! Game Show Network (GSN) has revived the game show for the third time, and Dylan Lane is set to return as host. Mike Richards, the showrunner of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! is set to executive produce the revival of the series.

Per Deadline, the game show “pits two teams competing against each other to complete a chain of seven words, after the first and last words of the chain are revealed. Each word in the chain is related in some way to the word directly above and below it. By making inferences based on the revealed words and the revealed letters in incomplete words, contestants try to fill in the word chains to score points.”

Richards said the following about the return of the game to GSN:

“Chain Reaction is one of the most engaging game show formats of all time because it is so fun to play along with. I look forward to working with Game Show Network to create this new edition of a fan favorite.”

A premiere date for the return of Chain Reaction was not revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this game show? Will you watch the revival of Chain Reaction on GSN?