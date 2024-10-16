FBI: International: Season Four Ratings + Viewer Votes

Last season, CBS renewed the original FBI series for three more seasons, which is a big vote of confidence. In contrast, FBI: International was renewed for just one more year. Could this spin-off be on thin ice following several cast departures? Will FBI: International be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise and stars Jesse Lee Soffer, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Christina Wolfe. Jay Hayden recurs. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world to track and neutralize threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Soffer) is the Fly Team’s new supervisory leader. Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and uses his accounting background well, while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Willis) is a streetwise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background and liaises with each host country they inhabit. Newly embedded with the Fly Team is Special Agent Amanda Tate (Wolfe), a confident and tech-savvy intel analyst who stays quick on her feet and remains calm amid chaos.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of FBI: International on CBS averaged a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.29 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 16, 2024, FBI: International has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

