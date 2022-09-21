FBI: International: Season Two Ratings

We don’t have to worry that FBI: International will be cancelled anytime soon. CBS had so much faith in the new series that the network renewed the show for seasons two and three. Will the CBS execs end up regretting that move? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise and stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Eva-Jane Willis. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Scott Forrester (Kleintank) is the Fly Team’s accomplished and dedicated leader and his second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Reed). Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. Newly embedded with the Fly Team is Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Willis). She’s a streetwise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background and liaises with each host country they inhabit.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of FBI International on CBS averaged a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.95 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



