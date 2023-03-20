FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted: CBS Teases Three Show Crossover

FBI viewers are in for a special treat next month. CBS will air a special crossover event featuring all three shows in the franchise – FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted. The action will start in Rome on FBI: International, but it will move to New York with the threat of a terror attack.

This is the second time the three shows have crossed over for an event. The first aired in September 2021 and helped launch International.

CBS revealed more about the event in a press release.

The FBI, FBI: INTERNATIONAL and FBI: MOST WANTED teams join forces in a high-stakes, action-packed new three-hour global crossover event, “Imminent Threat,” Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The three intrepid teams work together when the abduction of an American citizen in Rome reveals an international plot to carry out a mass-casualty terror attack in New York City. FBI: INTERNATIONAL: 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT – SPECIAL TIME “Imminent Threat – Part One” – When the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a brewing terror threat in New York City, FBI’s Jubal (star Jeremy Sisto) and Nina (recurring star Shantel VanSanten) join Forrester and his Fly Team in Italy as they work together to find the missing American and shed light on the terrorists’ U.S. target, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI stars Alana De La Garza and John Boyd also guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode FBIs global crossover event. STORY BY: Rick Eid & Wade McIntyre TELEPLAY BY: Wade McIntyre DIRECTED BY: Michael Katleman FBI: 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT – SPECIAL TIME “Imminent Threat – Part Two” – To aid Scola in his undercover mission to find the terrorists believed to be behind the imminent attack in New York City, Maggie calls in Remy (FBI: MOST WANTED series star Dylan McDermott), whose well-connected informant from a prior case may be key to moving the operation forward, in hour two of the three-episode FBIs global crossover event, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI: INTERNATIONAL stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and FBI: MOST WANTED stars Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes also guest star in the episode. WRITTEN BY: Rick Eid DIRECTED BY: Alex Chapple FBI: MOST WANTED: 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT “Imminent Threat – Part Three” – In the third and final hour of the FBIs global crossover event, the clock ticks as the FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists as they get closer to carrying out a plot to destroy a major New York City landmark and cause devastating civilian casualties, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. FBI: INTERNATIONAL star Luke Kleintank and FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, Katherine Renee Kane and recurring star Shantel VanSanten guest star in the episode. STORY BY: Rick Eid & Elizabeth Rinehart TELEPLAY BY: Elizabeth Rinehart DIRECTED BY: Ken Girotti This marks CBS’ second crossover event for the three FBIs. The first crossover, which aired Sept. 21, 2021, kicked off the fourth season of FBI, the third season of FBI: MOST WANTED and the series premiere of Dick Wolf’s newest addition to the successful FBI universe, FBI: INTERNATIONAL, which films in Budapest and additional European cities. It is the first global crossover event for the FBIs featuring Dylan McDermott (who joined FBI: MOST WANTED last spring), Edwin Hodge and Eva-Jane Willis (who, respectively, joined the casts of FBI: MOST WANTED and FBI: INTERNATIONAL earlier this season).

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this FBI crossover next month? Do you like these Tuesday night shows?