Chicago PD, FBI: NBC Series Character to Crossover to CBS Show

A fan favorite from One Chicago is headed to CBS to appear on FBI. The big crossover event was set up during Wednesday night’s episode of Chicago PD. Per Deadline, Tracy Spiridakos, the actress behind Hailey Upton, will head to New York to work with the FBI bureau there.

A photo of the actress popped up on social media. Fans will see her pop up on next Tuesday night’s episode of FBI. Wolf said the following about Spiridakos appearance on the series:

“Tracy’s character is a fan favorite, and I’m extraordinarily happy to be shining an even greater ;light on her and gaining new fans along the way before she returns to Chicago PD.”

Crossovers between Dick Wolf shows are not unheard of. Chicago PD had a crossover with Law & Order: SVU. This will be the first a crossover event crossed networks in the Dick Wolf family. The DC family did it in the past when Supergirl still aired on CBS.

What do you think? Will you watch the crossover on FBI next week?