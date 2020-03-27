DC’s Stargirl, In the Dark, Whose Line Is It Anyway?: The CW Reveals Schedule Updates

The CW is changing up things with its schedule with series going off the air due to production shutdowns. The network has decided to bring back new seasons of In the Dark and Whose Line Is It Anyway early, and the premiere of DC’s Stargirl has been pushed back a week.

Episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway will take over for Supernatural starting Monday, March 30. As for In The Dark, the series will premiere on April 16. It will take over the time slot of Legacies, which wrapped its season on Thursday night.

DC’s Stargirl, which will first premiere on DC Universe, will premiere on May 19 on The CW. The series stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson and Amy Smart.

