Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Hoping for a Supergirl Crossover on The CW

Stargirl is the new addition to the Arrowverse family, and the actress behind the newest DC superhero would love to do a crossover with Supergirl, if the opportunity ever came up. Brec Bassinger is the actress behind the Stargirl character.

Per TV Guide, Bassinger said the following about joining the Arrowverse:

“In the beginning, we didn’t know we were going to be a part of the Arrowverse. We were strictly just supposed to be DC Universe. We didn’t know where else we were going to go and so finding out that we were going to get to join that family and that huge fanbase that’s already there, it’s really exciting.”

Currently, Stargirl airs on DC Universe and The CW. If Stargirl and Supergirl do join forces, fans will have to wait a bit. Supergirl isn’t returning until next spring or summer due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy.

What do you think? Do you want to see Stargirl join forces with the rest of the Arrowverse?