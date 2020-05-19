Network: DC Universe, The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 18, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone.

TV show description:

A superhero drama series, DC’s Stargirl TV show is based on characters created by Geoff Johns for DC Comics.

The series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger). Her teen life is turned upside down when her mother (Smart) remarries and then moves the household from Los Angeles to the small community of Blue Valley in Nebraska.

While trying to fit in, Courtney discovers that her new stepfather, Pat Dugan (Wilson), was once the sidekick to a long lost hero named Starman (Joel McHale). She also finds the hero’s powerful cosmic staff and soon, Courtney inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to help stop a group of villains from the past, the Injustice Society, who once destroyed the legendary Justice Society of America.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





