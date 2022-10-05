The Real Love Boat: Season One Viewer Votes

One couple will find love and win big bucks on the first season of The Real Love Boat TV show on CBS. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Real Love Boat is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Real Love Boat here.

A CBS romance reality series, The Real Love Boat TV show is inspired by the 1977-86 scripted comedy-drama series The Love Boat. It’s hosted by spouses Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell. This new series brings singles together as they look for love on a real ship, the Regal Princess, and cruise through the Mediterranean. Couples’ compatibility and chemistry are tested by destination dates, challenges, and the addition of new singles. As in the scripted series, members of the crew play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. They include the captain (Captain Paolo Arrigo), cruise director (Matt Mitcham), and bartender (Ezra Freeman). After nearly a month at sea, only one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize as well as a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Real Love Boat TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Real Love Boat should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?