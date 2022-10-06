The Real Love Boat: Season One Ratings



The Real Love Boat is based on a beloved brand and is sandwiched between two popular reality series on Wednesday nights, Survivor and The Amazing Race. Will The Real Love Boat be a hit in the ratings for CBS? Will this romance reality show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Real Love Boat TV show is inspired by the 1977-86 scripted comedy-drama series The Love Boat. It’s hosted by spouses Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell. This new series brings singles together as they look for love on a real ship, the Regal Princess, and cruise through the Mediterranean. Couples’ compatibility and chemistry are tested by destination dates, challenges, and the addition of new singles. As in the scripted series, members of the crew play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. They include the captain (Captain Paolo Arrigo), cruise director (Matt Mitcham), and bartender (Ezra Freeman). After nearly a month at sea, only one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize as well as a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the The Real Love Boat TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?