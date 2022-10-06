The Real Love Boat: Season Two — Has the CBS Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

CBS hopes that romance on a boat is a recipe for ratings. Has The Real Love Boat TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Real Love Boat, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Real Love Boat TV show is inspired by the 1977-86 scripted comedy-drama series The Love Boat. It’s hosted by spouses Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell. This new series brings singles together as they look for love on a real ship, the Regal Princess, and cruise through the Mediterranean. Couples’ compatibility and chemistry are tested by destination dates, challenges, and the addition of new singles. As in the scripted series, members of the crew play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. They include the captain (Captain Paolo Arrigo), cruise director (Matt Mitcham), and bartender (Ezra Freeman). After nearly a month at sea, only one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize as well as a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Real Love Boat averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.41 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Real Love Boat stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



CBS

As of October 6, 2022, The Real Love Boat has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew The Real Love Boat for season two? This show is based on an established brand (which CBS owns) and is sandwiched between two popular reality series, Survivor and The Amazing Race, on Wednesday nights. I think The Real Love Boat is very likely to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Real Love Boat cancellation or renewal news.



