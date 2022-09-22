Survivor: Season 44 — Has the CBS Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Players will be choosing between personal risk and rewards. Has the Survivor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 44th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Survivor, season 44.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 43rd edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful islands of Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are split into three tribes — Vesti, Baka, and Coco. In the Vesi Tribe (Red), there’s Cody Assenmacher, Jesse Lopez, Dwight Moore, Nneka Ejere, Justine Brennan, and Noelle Lambert. Baka Tribe (Yellow) is made up of Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elie Scott, Morriah Young, and Jeanine Zheng. The Coco Tribe (Blue) members are James Jones, Ryan Medrano, Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Karla Cruz Godoy, and Cassidy Clark. In the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win a $1 million prize.



Season 43 Ratings

The 43rd season of Survivor averages a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.05 million viewers. Compared to season 41 (which aired in Fall 2021), that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Survivor stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Survivor has been renewed for a 44th season which will debut in Spring 2023. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if CBS will cancel Survivor for the moment. It’s already been renewed for season 44 which is expected to debut in early 2023. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Survivor cancellation or renewal news.



