Celebrity Name That Tune: Season Six Renewal Issued for FOX Musical Game Show

This game show hasn’t hit any sour notes for FOX. The network has renewed Name That Tune for a sixth season. The show’s celebrity-focused fifth season of 14 episodes finished airing in January.

A music game show, this latest iteration of the Name That Tune series is hosted by Jane Krakowski, with Randy Jackson leading the in-studio band. The fifth season features celebrities competing to make money for their favorite charities. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle in various challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode consists of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs. Each contest features various games from the original format before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. The player can win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize. Celebrity contestants include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Lisa Rinna, Matteo Lane, Aisha Tyler, Mira Sorvino, Lil Jon, Chord Overstreet, Omar Epps, Kal Penn, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Chris Harrison, Emily Osment, Jillian Michaels, Ron Funches, Sonja Morgan, Christian Siriano, Debi Mazar, Reggie Watts, Rob Riggle, Finesse Mitchell, Torrey Devitto, and Craig Robinson.

Airing on Monday nights, the fifth season of Name That Tune averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.36 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season four, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership.

The sixth season will also feature celebrity contestants and will air on Monday nights this fall. A specific premiere date will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Name That Tune series on FOX? Are you glad this game show has been renewed for a sixth season?

