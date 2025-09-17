Celebrity Weakest Link: Season One Ratings

The Weakest Link series was very popular over 20 years ago and then, a revival performed well for the NBC network for three seasons. For whatever reason, the show has now jumped to FOX and will now feature celebrities. Is that what the public wants to see? Will Celebrity Weakest Link be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A new revival of the 2001 game show, the Celebrity Weakest Link TV series pits contestants against one another while also forcing them to work together in a trivia contest. In each themed episode, eight celebrity contestants enter the studio and must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as host Jane Lynch utters the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” By the end of the episode, a single player can win up to $1,000,000 for the charity of their choice. The first season’s contestants include Max Adler, Dot Marie Jones, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Chord Overstreet, Amber Riley, Becca Tobin, Jenna Ushkowitz, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, Lil Rel Howery, Lisa Lampanelli, Natasha Leggero, Chris Redd, Iliza Schlesinger, Melinda Clarke, Jackée Harry, Mary-Margaret Humes, Constance Marie, Monica Potter, Caroline Rhea, Sherri Saum, Bellamy Young, Joel Kim Booster, Laverne Cox, Ron Funches, Carson Kressley, Jon Lovitz, Cheri Oteri, Adam Pally, Andy Richter, Tatyana Ali, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Beverly Mitchell, Scott Porter, Daphne Reid, Aimeé Teegarden, Barry Watson, Cynthia Bailey, Tamar Braxton, Kate Gosselin, Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley, Shanna Moakler, Kendra Wilkinson, Jill Zarin, Kelsey Anderson, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Joe Graziadei, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, Cameron Hamilton, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Tyler Cameron, Gus Kenworthy, Kenya Moore, Jack Osbourne, Kyla Pratt, Jovon Quarles, Rudy Reyes, Christy Carlson Romano, Torrey Devitto, Dr. Dubrow, Ryan Eggold, Jason George, Hill Harper, Dr. Will Kirby, Dr. Sandra Lee (Dr. Pimple Popper), Kal Penn, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel Leigh Cook, Taye Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Melissa Joan Hart, Eric Lloyd, Luke Macfarlane, Reginald VelJohnson, Emmanuel Acho, Vernon Davis, Keyshawn Johnson, James Jones, Cam Jordan, LeSean McCoy, Sony Michel, and Andrew Whitworth.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS

As of September 17, 2025, Celebrity Weakest Link has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

