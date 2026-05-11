Celebrity Weakest Link: Season Two; FOX Renews Jane Lynch Game Show for Fall 2026

FOX isn’t saying good-bye to the Celebrity Weakest Link series. The network has renewed show for a second season. The first seasons’ 11 episodes finished airing in December.

A new revival of the 2001 game show, the Celebrity Weakest Link TV series pits contestants against one another while also forcing them to work together in a trivia contest. In each celebrity-themed episode, eight contestants enter the studio and must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as host Jane Lynch utters the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” By the end of the episode, a single player can win up to $1,000,000 for the charity of their choice. The first season’s contestants include Max Adler, Dot Marie Jones, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Chord Overstreet, Amber Riley, Becca Tobin, Jenna Ushkowitz, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, Lil Rel Howery, Lisa Lampanelli, Natasha Leggero, Chris Redd, Iliza Schlesinger, Melinda Clarke, Jackée Harry, Mary-Margaret Humes, Constance Marie, Monica Potter, Caroline Rhea, Sherri Saum, Bellamy Young, Joel Kim Booster, Laverne Cox, Ron Funches, Carson Kressley, Jon Lovitz, Cheri Oteri, Adam Pally, Andy Richter, Tatyana Ali, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Beverly Mitchell, Scott Porter, Daphne Reid, Aimeé Teegarden, Barry Watson, Cynthia Bailey, Tamar Braxton, Kate Gosselin, Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley, Shanna Moakler, Kendra Wilkinson, Jill Zarin, Kelsey Anderson, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Joe Graziadei, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, Cameron Hamilton, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Tyler Cameron, Gus Kenworthy, Kenya Moore, Jack Osbourne, Kyla Pratt, Jovon Quarles, Rudy Reyes, Christy Carlson Romano, Torrey Devitto, Dr. Dubrow, Ryan Eggold, Jason George, Hill Harper, Dr. Will Kirby, Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper), Kal Penn, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel Leigh Cook, Taye Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Melissa Joan Hart, Eric Lloyd, Luke Macfarlane, Reginald VelJohnson, Emmanuel Acho, Vernon Davis, Keyshawn Johnson, James Jones, Cam Jordan, LeSean McCoy, Sony Michel, and Andrew Whitworth.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Celebrity Weakest Link averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.43 million viewers (includes some Fast Affiliates data).

Season two will air this fall on Monday nights. A premiere date will be announced this summer.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Celebrity Weakest Link TV show on FOX? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a second season?

