Family Guy: Hulu Releases Premiere Date & Photo for Holiday Special

Get ready for more Family Guy later this month. Hulu has announced the premiere date for the animated series’ holiday special.

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir will voice their characters for the holiday, with Lainey Wilson appearing to sing a song to open the episode.

Hulu shared the following about the holiday special titled Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie:

“In Family Guy’s take on generic holiday movies, Lois, who works for “Big Pie” travels to a small town in hopes of stealing Peter’s award-winning family secret pie recipe. Lainey Wilson guest voices as a country singer performing an original song in the episode’s opening scene.”

The special will air on November 28th. The 24th season of Family Guy premieres on FOX on February 15th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the Family Guy holiday special on Hulu later this month?