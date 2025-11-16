Menu

Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean: Bravo Renews Reality Shows for 2026

by Regina Avalos,

Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterreanean TV Shows on Bravo: canceled or renewed?

(Bravo)

Bravo is sticking with Below Deck. The network has renewed two shows from the franchise for 2026.

Below Deck will return for season 13, and Below Deck Mediterranean will return for its eleventh season. The series is currently airing its tenth season.

Bravo shared the following about the new seasons:

“Capt. Sandy Yawn and Chief Stew Aesha Scott will return for the upcoming season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” taking place in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The next installment of “Below Deck” will film in Thailand. Both series are set to air next year.”

The premiere dates for the new seasons will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Do you enjoy these Bravo reality shows? Will you watch the new seasons when they arrive?


Canceled and renewed TV show

