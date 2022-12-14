How I Met Your Father: Season Two Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Released by Hulu

How I Met Your Father is returning soon to Hulu. The streaming service announced the premiere date for season two with the release of first-look photos. Hilary Duff also teased the return of the series on Twitter.

Check out her post below.

The gang is back! 🙌 Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres on January 24! pic.twitter.com/HfCEWmSPPr — Hulu (@hulu) December 13, 2022

Starring Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck, the series is a twist on the popular CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother.

Hulu revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

How I Met Your Father returns on January 24th. Check out more photos for the return of the series below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of How I Met Your Father on Hulu?