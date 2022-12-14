Step Up: Cancelled at Starz; No Season Four for Dance Drama Series

It looks like High Water is closed for good this time. Starz has cancelled the Step Up series, so there won’t be a fourth season. The third season is currently airing on Sunday nights on the cable channel.

A dramatic series, the Step Up TV show (formerly titled Step Up: High Water) stars Rebbi Rosie, Keiynan Lonsdale, Enrique Murciano, Terayle Hill, Christina Milian, Ne-Yo, Faizon Love, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green, Eric Graise, Tricia Helfer, Kendra Oyesanya. The drama follows the students and faculty of the prestigious and cutthroat High Water Performing Art School in Atlanta. It’s a next-level incubator for new artistic talent, where danger, corruption, suspicions, desires, resentments, and ambitions collide in and out of the halls. High Water founder and megastar In season three, Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) faces criminal charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. His partner in business and love, Collette Jones (Milian, replacing Naya Rivera), struggles to maintain their empire and tour while simultaneously wrestling with stepping out of her role as the woman behind the man. Caught in the maelstrom are the talented young artists they’ve groomed and mentored in music and dance: Rigo (Green), Poppy (Oyesanya), Tal (Lonsdale), Davis (Olivero), Odalie (Chynoweth), and mysterious newcomer Angel (Rosie). They all discover that living your dream is more difficult and exciting than they could have expected.

Produced by Lionsgate TV, Step Up began as a YouTube series, and the first two seasons were released there in 2018 and 2019. It was cancelled when the video platform pulled back from producing original scripted series. Starz, a subsidiary of Lionsgate, picked it up in 2020 and aired the two seasons on its channel in 2021.

The third season of 10 episodes began airing on October 16th and the ratings have been quite low. The only episode to ranked in the top 150 of cable’s original telecasts aired on November 27th. It registered a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 57,000 viewers. The series de facto series finale will air this Sunday.

What do you think? Have you watched the Step Up series on YouTube or Starz? Are you disappointed that this dance drama has been cancelled and won’t have a fourth season?

