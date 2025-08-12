Downton Abbey: NBC to Air Special Ahead of Grand Finale Movie Premiere

Downton Abbey fans will see the third and final film in the franchise arrive next month, and NBC will celebrate the franchise with a special airing ahead of its release. The hour-long special will feature the cast discussing the series, which first premiered 15 years ago.

Hugh Bonneville, Dominic West, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, and Robert James-Collier are returning to star in the film. The film will also feature a tribute to Maggie Smith, who died last year. Her character died in the second film.

NBC shared the following about the special:

Join the cast of “Downton Abbey” in a toast to the global phenomenon’s final chapter with an all-new primetime special, “Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale,” airing Wednesday, Sept. 10 on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streaming next day on Peacock. The one-hour telecast features special conversations with the beloved cast of the highly anticipated third and final film as they reunite at London’s famed Savoy Hotel to exclusively share personal memories and never-before-told secrets from the franchise’s 15-year journey. The special features appearances by cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Michael Fox, Joanne Froggatt, Paul Giamatti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol and Penelope Wilton as well as production designer Donal Woods, costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins and composer John Lunn. The special will also feature a world exclusive scene from “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” ahead of its Sept. 12 theatrical release. Beginning Sept. 1, catch up on all six seasons of “Downton Abbey” and films “Downton Abbey” and “Downton Abbey: A New Era” on Peacock. NBC’s “Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale” is produced by UTAS UK Productions, a division of Universal Studio Group. “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.”

The preview and poster for the special are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this last film in the Downton Abbey franchise? Will you watch the NBC special?